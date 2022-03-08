Perry City Council to fill Ward 2 vacancy by appointment

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Notice is hereby given that Mr. Curtis Hite submitted his resignation as a member of the City Council of Perry, Iowa, which resignation was effective at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2022.

Pursuant to Section 372.13(2) of the Code of Iowa, notice is further given that the Perry Council has determined to fill the vacancy by an appointment, which shall be until the next municipal election on Nov. 7, 2023 (unless there is an intervening special election for the City, in which event the election for the office shall be placed on the ballot at such special election).

The Council intends to make an appointment to fill the vacancy at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the second-floor meeting room of the Towncraft Building located at 1122 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Council asks that any person who wishes to be considered for appointment to the Council for Ward 2 submit his or her name and letter of interest to the City Clerk at City Hall by 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 together with any written materials he or she might wish to be reviewed by the Council.

Those persons wishing to be considered for the appointment should be present at the Council meeting on April 4 and be prepared to provide information about themselves to the Council and to respond to any questions from the Council.

If within 14 days after the publication of this Notice or within 14 days after the appointment is made, whichever is later, there is filed with the City Clerk a petition which requests a special election to fill the vacancy, the appointment will be temporary, and the Council shall call a special election to fill the vacancy permanently.

The number of signatures required on such a petition must be at least 200 signatures or at least the number of signatures equal to 15% of the voters who voted for candidates for the office of Ward 2 Councilmember at the preceding regular election on Nov. 2, 2021, whichever number is fewer. There were 37 total votes for Ward 2 Office on Nov. 2, 2021, thus the petition would require 5 eligible electors’ signatures from Ward 2.

This Notice is given pursuant to direction by the City Council made per Resolution 030722C on March 7, 2022.