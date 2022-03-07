Woodward-Granger High School receives Carrie Chapman Catt Award after registering 100% of eligible students to vote

COURTESY OF OFFICE OF THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE

Special to the Chief

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Woodward-Granger High School on Tuesday, March 1 after the school registered 100% of eligible students to vote. Woodward-Granger was the first school in the state to qualify for the award this year. The ceremony took place at the Iowa State Capitol.

This is Woodward-Granger’s second time receiving the Catt Award, which goes to any school that registers at least 90 percent of eligible students to vote.

“I’m very impressed with the students, faculty and leadership at Woodward-Granger High School to be the first school in the state to win the Catt Award this year, and for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote,” Pate said. “This shows there is an exceptional group of young people at Woodward-Granger, and they have a dedication to civics and a commitment to their community.”

There are currently more than 3,500 17-year-olds registered to vote in Iowa. Pate encourages every high school in the state to help students register.

"What I really love about the Carrie Chapman Catt Award is that it's not about political divisions and Republicans and Democrats," said Andrew Hopper, social studies teacher at Woodward-Granger High School. "It's about getting our young adults involved in the political process and helping them have a voice in what happens for future generations no matter political affiliation. To me, that encompasses what this award was created for."