Vicki Klein donates AED machine to Perry Elks

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 recently received a donation of an AED machine. Lifetime Elks member Bruce Klein’s widow, Vicki, presented the machine to lodge officers and arranged for Mike Thomason to provide a demonstration on how to use the machine.

Bruce recently passed away and Vicki felt using the memorial funds for the purchase would be very beneficial to the lodge.

An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator machine that is used to treat cardiac arrest, a life-threatening condition where the heart suddenly stops beating properly. By sending an electric shock to the heart of a person in cardiac arrest, the AED restores a normal heart rhythm.

Approximately 40 Elks and community members were in attendance for the presentation by Klein and the demonstration by Thomason. Thomason is the Dallas County Emergency Medical Services Director.

Thomason explained how the heart works and how the AED works. He then demonstrated, with the help of volunteers, how the machine actually works. Once you open the lid, the machine talks you through each step of connecting pads and initiating the shock.

“It really is very easy to use,” Thomason said.

“We are grateful for the donation and really appreciate Vicki donating the AED to our lodge,” Elks Head Trustee Steve Hick said. “We have the perfect place to install it where the machine will be easily accessible. We will also be hanging a plaque near the AED in memory of Bruce."