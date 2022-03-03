Perry Chamber calls for online votes to determine Big Boom Bracket Battle

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Chamber of Commerce received 75 nominations from the community for the Big Boom Bracket Battle, a bracket-style contest matching up community members for the sake of fundraising for Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Of those nominated, 53 nominees said ‘yes’ to the challenge, willing to get a pie in the face for the fireworks drive.

“We are so pleased with the enthusiasm from the community,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, "with the number of nominations that have been submitted, but especially with the total number of willing participants! We will stick with the 16-person bracket this year, but just might need to expand to 32 next year!”

Nominations for the Big Boom Bracket Battle were due to the Perry Chamber on March 1 and the Elimination Round will begin on March 3. During this week’s Elimination Round, community members are invited to ‘vote’ on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page by liking photos of their favorite nominees. A photo album will display all accepted nominees; a ‘like’ will count as one vote and a ‘love’ will count as two votes. The top 16 with the most votes will advance as the Sweet-as-Pie 16 of the Big Boom Bracket Battle, with their rankings determining the bracket matchups.

The fundraising portion of the initiative will then take place with four weeks of ‘head-to-head’ contests. Advancement in the Big Boom Bracket Battle will be based on monetary donations from the community, accepted online, by mail, and at various locations in town, starting at noon on Tuesday, March 8.

“We have a really nice variety of participants this year,” Pasutti added. “Returning contenders as well as new faces will make up this year’s Elimination Round – from business owners and managers, to educators and city employees, plus active community members, too! It will be interesting to see who makes it to the next round, because it is anyone’s game at this point!”

The goal of the Big Boom Bracket Battle is to kick off the annual fundraising efforts for the Fourth of July fireworks display, all while getting the community involved. The concept of ‘every little bit counts’ will help chip away at the total fundraising goal of $12,500 for the fireworks display. Last year’s initiative raised more than $6,400 for the community’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

Key dates of the Big Boom Bracket Battle:

Thursday, March 3 – Elimination Round begins on Facebook (vote with your likes)

Tuesday, March 8 – Sweet-as-Pie 16 announced; fundraising begins (vote with dollars)

Tuesday, March 15 – Explosive 8 announced; fundraising continues

Tuesday, March 22 – Firecracker 4 announced; fundraising continues

Tuesday, March 29 – Grand Finale Duo announced; final round of fundraising

Tuesday, April 5 – Winner Announced; Pie in the Face at Chamber’s Annual Dinner

For more information on the Big Boom Bracket Battle, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601. To vote in the Elimination Round, visit the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Once the bracket is set, online donations will be accepted for each round.