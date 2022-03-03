Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat

March 3-5 at Hotel Pattee.

The annual Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat will be held at the Hotel Pattee for the first time this year. The idea originated as a joint effort between the Hotel Pattee staff and the group of guild members who meet weekly to create one-of-a-kind quilts for the hotel. Three days of sewing on individual projects will be highlighted by an educational instructional program on the national quilt designer Deb Tuckers technique. Visitors are invited to stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to check out the varied fiber techniques and skills of the guild members.

Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 4 at St. Pat's School gym.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays from March 4 through April 8. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Hotel Pattee.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and statewide artists on Saturday, March 5. The art show is staying indoors and attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee and chat with artists about their craft and snag a few art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Attendees are also invited to visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Read Across America StoryWalk Storytime in the Park

10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at McCreary Recreation Center/Wiese Park.

The month of March is National Reading Month, and March 2 is celebrated as National Read Across America Day. Established in 1998 by the National Education Association, this is a day that celebrates the joy and privilege of reading. Perry Public Library will partner with ISU Extension and Outreach and participate in the Read Across America initiative with a special event on Saturday, March 5. Everyone is invited to come to a Read Across America Storywalk Storytime in the Park at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the McCreary Recreation Center/Wiese Park. The featured story is Sylvia’s Spinach/Las espinacas de Sylvia, presented in both English and Spanish, and planned activities include the Storywalk, spinach planting and tasting. Everyone is invited to join us for this family-friendly event. No registration is needed.

Woodward Lions Breakfast Fundraiser

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Lions Club will host a breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until sold out, on Sunday, March 6. The menu includes French toast, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee. Adults are $7, children under 10 are $5 and children three and under are free. Proceeds will go towards senior scholarships and community service projects. Call 515-422-1627 to place to-go orders.

Granger Community Blood Drive

2-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Granger Community Blood Drive will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Granger Community Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Spotter Training

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Dallas County Emergency Management, 25747 N Ave., Adel.

The National Weather Service and local county emergency managers host spotter training classes across Iowa every spring. The courses run about an hour, they’re open to anyone and they’re free. The first class will be held on March 15 in Adel.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of spring markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – March 19, April 17 and May 21 – to hold us over until the summer season begins in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to four-eight vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at

PerryChamber(at)PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

Perry Community Blood Drive

12:30-5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room, 610 10th St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Perry Community Blood Drive will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

