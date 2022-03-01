Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce March programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Chess Instruction/Open Play – March 2, 9, 23, 30

Perry Public Library will continue to offer space for chess players to meet, as well as free instruction, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in the library community room and from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays in the library board room, or by appointment with instructor David Oliveira. Walk in to meet other chess players, arrange future matches, or learn how to play the game. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Read Across America StoryWalk Storytime in the Park – March 5

The month of March is National Reading Month and March 2 is celebrated as National Read Across America Day. Established in 1998 by the National Education Association, this is a day that celebrates the joy and privilege of reading. Perry Public Library is partnering with ISU Extension and Outreach to participate in the Read Across America initiative with a special event on Saturday, March 5. Everyone is invited to come to a Read Across America Storywalk Storytime in the Park at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the McCreary Recreation Center/Wiese Park. The featured story is "Sylvia’s Spinach/Las espinacas de Sylvia," presented in both English and Spanish, and planned activities include the Storywalk, spinach planting and tasting. Everyone is invited to join us for this family-friendly event. No registration is needed.

Author/Book Talk with Beth Hoffman (Bet the Farm) – March 6

The public is invited to come and meet Beth Hoffman at an Author/Book Talk presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. Author Beth Hoffman left a successful career and life in San Francisco when she and her husband returned to Iowa in 2019 to run the family farm. In "Bet the Farm," she highlights the struggles of beginning farmers. Come and hear her interesting story at this free event. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569 or visit our website.

A Conversation With… Program Series (HH@CLM) – March 10

Everyone is invited to attend a free program series with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum called A Conversation With… at 6 p.m. on second Thursdays, with the first event on Thursday, March 10. The programs feature a different Perry resident each month and the first event features Perry Mayor John Andorf. Please join us for our first Conversation With… John Andorf.

Chamber Coffee at HH@CLM – March 11

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Chamber Coffee for Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum at 8 a.m., Friday, March 11 in the newly reopened Carnegie Library building. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy coffee and learn more about this beautiful hometown treasure.

Saturday Storytimes – March 12, 19, 26

Saturday Storytimes will continue at Perry Public Library in March from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the library community room. Saturday March 12 and 26 are bilingual events. Join us on Saturdays for stories and more. They're free and no registration is needed. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

National Pi Day Program: Wi-Fi and Pie – March 14

March 14 is National Pi Day. Celebrate with Perry Public Library at our Wi-Fi and Pie mobile device help forum. Staff members will be on hand to introduce hoopla and Bridges/Overdrive to interested patrons and assist individuals in downloading free e-books, audiobooks and more onto their mobile devices. And, of course, pie! No registration needed. Walk in and get the help you need to start reading, listening, and watching the free books, audiobooks, TV shows, movies and more available to you with your library card. There are no dumb questions and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Spring Break at the Library – March 14-18

Spring Break 2022 is March 14 through 18 for Perry Community Schools and Perry Public Library is offering a variety of take-home Activity Kits to keep kids busy and entertained during the break, as well as a special event on Saint Patrick’s Day. Free Yarn Monsters and Yarn-Wrapped Initials, Pool Noodle Aliens and Spiders, Lego Vehicles, Sticker and Paint Sheet kits are all available for kids. Get them while they last! Plan to come to the St. Patrick’s Day Family Party at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in the library community room. A treasure hunt, games and goodies are all part of the fun. No registration is needed for this free family-friendly program.

Monthly Book Club: 'The Spanish Daughter' – March 15

The regular meeting of the Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the library community room. The featured title is "The Spanish Daughter" by Lorena Hughes. Books are available at the library for participants and free downloadable versions of the e-books or audiobooks are frequently available from Bridges/Overdrive or hoopla with your library card. Discussion leader is Library Director Mary Murphy. All book clubs at Perry Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information or to sign up, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website.

3rd Sunday Program: Century & Heritage Farms (HH@CLM) – March 20

Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum will host a series of programs on third Sundays, beginning Sunday, March 20. The programs will cover a variety of topics of interest to our community. The inaugural 3rd Sunday Program will be Century & Heritage Farms at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum. Our guests are local Heritage and Century farmers, who will share their 150-year and 100-year farm histories. Next month: Traditional and Modern Quilting, with an opportunity to learn how to quilt. Join us monthly as we explore and share at these free programs. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Things Storytime Unit Begins – March 22

Kites, flowers, bees, birds and other spring things will be the focus of a new six-week storytime unit for two age groups at Perry Public library, beginning March 22. The Toddler Time group (ages 18 months – 3 Years) will meet on Tuesdays and the Fun for Fours & Fives group will meet on Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the library community room. Stories, songs, age-appropriate activities, crafts and a snack will be included in the programs. Storytimes are free, but registration is required. Register online, by phone at 515-465-3569 or in person at the library.

Craft Club: Button Trees – March 28

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28 in the library community room. The featured craft will be Button Trees. All interested crafters are invited to participate, but registration is required, as well as a $5 materials fee, by the Monday, March 21 deadline to guarantee your supplies. Register online, by calling the library at 515-465-3569 or in person at the library.

Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories Program Series (HH@CLM) – March 29

The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council will fund a monthly program series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum, from March to August 2022, called Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories. A unique program will be offered each month, focusing on our Perry Community, showcasing stories about life in a small Midwestern town and its influences on family, education, work, faith and loss. The first program is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the Carnegie Library Museum. We invite you to join us each month to celebrate and share our local history.

Virtual Mystery Book Club Events – March 29, 30

The Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club will meet for the March 2022 events on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 29-30. All interested readers are invited to join Library Director Mary Murphy for a Zoom book discussion of selected title "The Summoning: A Novel" by J.P. Smith at 7 p.m. on March 29 and join the virtual Author Talk with J.P. Smith at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 30. Both events are free, but registration is required. Books are available at the library for participants. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.