St. Patrick School recently honored the February Shining Knights. These students were recognized for consistently being safe throughout the month of February.

The February Shining Knights include Kamila Arceo, Katie Taylor, Xavier Fernandes, Melissa Aguilar-Murillo Front row: Katilena Garcia-Stevens, Claire Scheib, Michelle Cerna and Katylen Monzon.