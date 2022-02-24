Perry Chamber’s Big Boom Bracket Battle to help launch 2022 fireworks drive; nominations due March 1

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is set to return to help raise funds for the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July fireworks drive.

This will be the third year for the contest, which shifted from March to June in 2020 because of COVID-19. Last year’s contest returned to March to coincide with the NCAA Tournament.

“We built upon that momentum and we raised even more money than the previous year,” Perry Chamber Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said. “We are excited to continue that and have it be a new tradition here in Perry to get people involved early on and have a little bit of fun as we fundraise for our fireworks.”

The Big Boom Bracket Battle matches up community members in a head-to-head contest to help raise funds for Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks show. Winners of each matchup will be determined based on donations during each week of the contest. The winner will then receive a pie in the face during the Perry Chamber’s annual dinner in April.

Last year, Pasutti said they received 55 nominations with 37 agreeing to be part of the Big Boom Bracket Battle.

“We had a really great range of nominees last year and so I’m excited with more and more exposure for this activity, hopefully we’ll get more and more folks involved throughout the community,” she said.

Nominations for this year’s Big Boom Bracket Battle are open through Tuesday, March 1. Self-nominations are accepted and nominees will be contacted for their approval to participate. Nominations can be sent to the Perry Chamber via email, PerryChamber@PerryIA.org, or phone, 515-465-4601.

The Elimination Round will start on March 3 through the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. A photo album of the nominees will be posted and community members will be invited to vote with their likes on individual photos. Those votes will help determine who will move on to the Sweet-as-Pie 16 for the fundraising portion of the contest.

The nominees will then go head-to-head over the course of four weeks. Monetary donations will help determine who moves on each week.

Key dates of the Big Boom Bracket Battle include:

Tuesday, March 1 – Nominations due to the Perry Chamber

Thursday, March 3 – Elimination Round begins on Facebook (vote with your likes)

Tuesday, March 8 – Sweet-as-Pie 16 announced; fundraising begins (vote with dollars)

Tuesday, March 15 – Explosive 8 announced; fundraising continues

Tuesday, March 22 – Firecracker 4 announced; fundraising continues

Tuesday, March 29 – Grand Finale Duo announced; final round of fundraising

Tuesday, April 5 – Winner announced; Pie in the face at Perry Chamber’s Annual Dinner

Shaun Welch won the event in 2021, narrowly beating out Courtney Straker after each brought in over $1,000 during the final round. A tie between JP Hulgan and Eddie Diaz saw both individuals receive a pie in the face in 2020.

Pasutti is looking forward to seeing who will be nominated for this year’s Big Boom Bracket Battle and who will advance through each stage of the contest.

“We open up each round for a whole week. A lot of times there’s a big influx early on in the week and then right before it closes, you never know what it’s going to do until that round closes,” she said. “That’s part of the fun of it and it’s all for the fundraising for the fireworks so it’s supporting a good cause. It’s just really exciting and it’s anyone’s game.”

The Big Boom Bracket Battle will help kick off the Fourth of July fireworks drive. Pasutti said all of the donations, both big and small, will add up to help the Perry Chamber reach its $12,500 fundraising goal. Other planned fundraisers include a radio pie auction in April and grocery round-ups in May.

For more information or to submit a nomination for the Big Boom Bracket Battle, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.