Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Dr. Glenn Hurst Meet and Greet

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Hotel Pattee.

Perry Area Democrats is hosting a meet and greet for Dr. Glenn Hurst, MD, Democratic candidate for US Senate, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Hotel Pattee. The public is invited.

Stargazing

7-8 p.m. Feb. 24, March 1 and 3 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist under the star-filled skies to learn how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to assist in locating and identifying common constellations, and share a few sky stories. Program is dependent on a clear sky. Registration is required.

PHS Pulse Dance Team Spring Showcase

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Perry High School gymnasium.

The PHS Pulse Dance Team Spring Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the high school gym. Admission is $5 and proceeds will go towards choreography, costuming, poms, state entry fees and other costs associated with competing.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

Eagle Watch

12-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Saylorville Reservoir, Cottonwood Shelter #4, northeast part of Johnston.

The open waters below the dam at Saylorville Reservoir create feeding opportunities that congregate central Iowa’s winter eagles and almost guarantee you a chance to view an eagle. Dallas County Conservation Board naturalists will set up spotting scopes and create a viewing station. Visitors can view this majestic bird and pose questions to the naturalists. This program is a joint effort between DCCB and the Corps of Engineers. No registration is required.

100+ People for Perry

7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 upstairs at La Poste.

The 2022 1st Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 28. The group’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 24 meetings, the group has pledged $169,400 to 24 local nonprofit projects (based on members pledged commitment). The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year which will impact our community ($100/member). Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome. Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry. Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry may attend the meeting and pledge to donate $100 at each of the 2022 quarterly meetings.

Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat

March 3-5 at Hotel Pattee.

The annual Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat will be held at the Hotel Pattee for the first time this year. The idea originated as a joint effort between the Hotel Pattee staff and the group of guild members who meet weekly to create one-of-a-kind quilts for the hotel. Three days of sewing on individual projects will be highlighted by an educational instructional program on the national quilt designer Deb Tuckers technique. Visitors are invited to stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to check out the varied fiber techniques and skills of the guild members.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Hotel Pattee.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and statewide artists on Saturday, March 5. The art show is staying indoors and attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee and chat with artists about their craft and snag a few of art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Attendees are also invited to visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Read Across America StoryWalk Storytime in the Park

10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at McCreary Recreation Center/Wiese Park.

The month of March is National Reading Month, and March 2 is celebrated as National Read Across America Day. Established in 1998 by the National Education Association, this is a day that celebrates the joy and privilege of reading. Perry Public Library will partner with ISU Extension and Outreach and participate in the Read Across America initiative with a special event on Saturday, March 5. Everyone is invited to come to a Read Across America Storywalk™ Storytime in the Park at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the McCreary Recreation Center/Wiese Park. The featured story is Sylvia’s Spinach/Las espinacas de Sylvia, presented in both English and Spanish, and planned activities include the Storywalk™, spinach planting and tasting. Everyone is invited to join us for this family-friendly event. No registration is needed.

Puzzle Fundraiser

1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Perry High School Library.

The Perry Booster Club will host a puzzle fundraiser on Saturday, March 5. The cost is $120 per team of six and participants can choose which sport or club they want to sponsor. Register online through perry-booster-club.square.site/ by Feb. 28.

Author/Book Talk with Beth Hoffman

2 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The public is invited to come and meet Beth Hoffman at an Author/Book Talk presentation, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. Author Beth Hoffman left a successful career and life in San Francisco when she and her husband returned to Iowa in 2019 to run the family farm. In "Bet the Farm," she highlights the struggles of beginning farmers. Come and hear her interesting story at this free event. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit www.perry.lib.ia.us.

Granger Community Blood Drive

2-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Granger Community Blood Drive will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Granger Community Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.