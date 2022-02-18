Perry School Board hears NYC trip update as music department nears fundraising goal

The Perry High School Music Department is closing in on its fundraising goal for the upcoming spring break trip to New York City.

The Perry School Board heard a trip update from the music department during the Feb. 14 meeting.

Jenn Nelson, 6-12 vocal music director, said the department received a final invoice from their travel company, Bob Rogers Travel, on Monday. The total package cost is around $141,000 for 83 students and 14 adult chaperons, as well as Nelson and Blaine Schmidt, the high school band director.

As of Monday night, Nelson said the music department had raised a little over $138,000. That number includes funds from recent fundraisers, including a round-up at Fareway, Daddy-Daughter Dance and Butter Braid sales. The round-up at Hy-Vee was set to go through Wednesday.

Nelson added that they will be receiving an updated trip itinerary now that they have their official numbers of students and adults. While she doesn’t anticipate the itinerary changing too much, they did have to make one major change. The students were set to see the New York Philharmonic but with increased ticket prices, they instead added an additional Broadway show. Nelson said the students will now see “Wicked” and “The Lion King.”

The band and choir students will also have the opportunity to perform in New York City. The band will perform at the Madison Avenue Atrium and Sculpture Garden while the choir will perform at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Superintendent Clark Wicks asked if there would be additional expenses for the student performances as the department won’t be able to take all of the instruments.

Schmidt said he tried to pick music that would work if he wasn’t able to take all of the instruments. There are a few instruments that he would be interested in renting, but only if the cost was manageable. Otherwise, he said they can go without.

Schmidt said they will be able to take all of the woodwind and brass instruments, along with a drum set for pep band music.

“Our concert band music, we’ll be able to take most of the instruments. But a few of them won’t fit, a timpani can’t go under a bus. I can’t put a marimba on a bus very easily,” he added. “We have smaller options for many of those instruments that will get a similar desired effect without needing to spend a lot of extra money.”

Wicks also asked about COVID-19 protocols and general safety plans for the students on the trip.

Nelson said they were waiting to hear back from the travel company on the COVID-19 procedures. As far as general safety, she said they will have two private security guards in the hotel hired by the travel company. The security guards will patrol the hallways and will have a room list for all of the students and adults. While Nelson said they had no issues on the department’s last trip to St. Louis, she said having the security guards patrolling the hallways will allow the chaperons to sleep.

Board member Eddie Diaz asked how long it had been since the music department had taken a similar trip.

Nelson said the department typically takes a big trip every four years. The band and choir went to St. Louis in 2018 and the band traveled to Chicago in 2014. Both of those trips were over long weekends.

“We were kind of tied into St. Louis or the circumference because of travel time. We got one day out of school in April to do that trip and we couldn’t spend all of that time driving,” Nelson said of the 2018 trip. “St. Louis was about as far as we could go last time to still have enough time to have a meaningful, educational experience and not spend most of the time on the bus.”

She started asking how other schools made it work to take trips further away. Most said they traveled during spring break or in June.

“We didn’t want to look at June because we don’t want our students to have to choose between activities. We started looking at spring break,” Nelson said of this year’s trip to New York City. “So really, we’ve never attempted anything like this before.”

She initially brought the idea for the trip to the school board for approval in March 2021. The music department has worked to raise funds over the past year through various fundraisers, including partnering with Perry Perk and the Perry Grand Theatre for a portion of coffee and popcorn sales, selling baked goods at the Perry Farmers Market and more.

“This was an exceptionally ambitious project, exceptionally ambitious. I truly was not sure if you would be able to get to the point where you are right now and I would like to say I’m not sure this trip would have gotten to where it is without all of your work,” Linda Andorf, board president, said of Nelson. “Because you have done an outstanding job of making the fundraising happen.”

The students have also worked throughout the year to promote the various fundraisers and help sell everything from fruit to Butter Braids.

“The closer we’ve gotten to it, fundraising-wise, we’ve all worked our butts off. I’ve never sold so many donuts in my life,” senior Bryce Eastman said. “Now that it’s closer, we did it, we pulled it off. Just being able to go and perform and get out of Iowa for a little bit, is just really exciting overall.”

Nelson said that the trip will be the first time out of the state for some of the students.

“I’ve been so excited for our trip since we first found out that we’re going to New York City,” senior Molly Moorhead said. “Art and music is a big part of New York City so I feel like it’s so fitting for us to go there.”

“This is truly a fabulous trip and is one you’ll remember for the rest of your life. A fabulous opportunity,” Andorf added.