Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast recognizes high school students

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to the Chief

The first 2022 Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast was held on Feb. 18 at the Hotel Pattee. The event recognizes high school students and staff who participate in the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Pathways Program.

In addition to the morning breakfast, students and staff engaged in a discussion of eight key employability skills which enhance career readiness. Concepts included collaboration, conflict resolution, decision making, leadership and time management.

Connie Saenz, new DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy LCAN (Local College Access Networks Coordinator.) was introduced. As LCAN Coordinator, her duties will include coordinating with the local Future Ready Perry program. Saenz gave students an overview of her position and an outline of future initiatives.

Emily Leslie, owner of Backwards Boutique and a DMACC graduate, was the guest speaker sharing “My Story, My Journey.” Following a time in the world of business, Leslie entered the field of retail. Her move to Perry focused on community involvement and volunteerism. Lessons offered included having a purpose and vision, developing a business plan, learning from the people around you and developing a “drive to make it happen” and a “passion to move things forward.”

Leslie identified challenges and opportunities as a local business woman and the importance of pivoting while growing and adjusting to change adding, “Dreams can evolve if you keep working hard.” She encouraged individual actions that positively impact a small town Iowa community.

Future Ready Perry is a community academic movement partnering DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, Perry Economic Development and Perry High School all working together in pursuit of high levels of academic success and career readiness. The program connects high school student interests to future pathways, supporting and incentivizing students to stay on the pathway until they reach their goal.

The Future Ready Perry initiative consists of the Applied Engineering Pathway and the Teacher Pathway with focus on a career path and key employability skills while enrolled in related high school and DMACC academy courses. The pathways are entry preparation for the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Applied Engineering Academy, the Welding Academy and the Teacher Academy through the Career Advantage program. Career Advantage provides students with high school and tuition free DMACC academic credit simultaneously and career readiness preparation for entry into the workforce or post-secondary programs.

For additional information or involvement in the Future Ready Perry initiative, contact Connie Saenz or Tom Lipovac at the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy (515-428-8100).