Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

VFW Sweetheart Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Masonic Lodge, 3316 E Willis Ave.

Perry's VFW Post 2060 will serve a breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Masonic Lodge. Feb 19th from 7 to 11am. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage and pancakes. A free-will donation will be taken.

Kuehn's Ochante

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Dallas County Conservation Board is initiating a volunteer project “Kuehn’s Ochante,” which in Lakota means heartbeat. On Sunday, Feb 20, area residents will gather around a fire in the council ring at Kuehn Conservation Area and create a volunteer group to assist DCCB’s mission of preservation, protection and restoration. The first action is to restore the arbor in the Prairie Awakening-Awoke arena. Registration is required. If you are unable to attend this time, but would like to be involved in this program in the future, please register to be added to the contact list.

Central Iowa Jazz Combo

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present The Central Iowa Jazz Combo at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature experienced Central Iowa musicians playing jazz standards as well as jazz/funk and jazz/pop tunes. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Stargazing

7-8 p.m. Feb. 23-24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist under the star-filled skies to learn how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to assist in locating and identifying common constellations, and share a few sky stories. Program is dependent on a clear sky. Registration is required.

Dr. Glenn Hurst Meet and Greet

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Hotel Pattee.

Perry Area Democrats is hosting a meet and greet for Dr. Glenn Hurst, MD, Democratic candidate for US Senate, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Hotel Pattee. The public is invited.

PHS Pulse Dance Team Spring Showcase

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Perry High School gymnasium.

The PHS Pulse Dance Team Spring Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the high school gymnasium. The community is invited to come see the seniors shine for the last performance of the season. Admission is $5.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

100+ People for Perry

7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 upstairs at La Poste.

The 2022 1st Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 28. The group’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 24 meetings, the group has pledged $169,400 to 24 local nonprofit projects (based on members pledged commitment). The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year which will impact our community ($100/member). Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome. Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry. Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry may attend the meeting and pledge to donate $100 at each of the 2022 quarterly meetings.

Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat

March 3-5 at Hotel Pattee.

The annual Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild Retreat will be held at the Hotel Pattee for the first time this year. The idea originated as a joint effort between the Hotel Pattee staff and the group of guild members who meet weekly to create one-of-a-kind quilts for the hotel. Three days of sewing on individual projects will be highlighted by an educational instructional program on the national quilt designer Deb Tuckers technique. Visitors are invited to stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to check out the varied fiber techniques and skills of the guild members.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Hotel Pattee.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and statewide artists on Saturday, March 5. The art show is staying indoors and attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee and chat with artists about their craft and snag a few of art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Attendees are also invited to visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Puzzle Fundraiser

1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Perry High School Library.

The Perry Booster Club will host a puzzle fundraiser on Saturday, March 5. The cost is $120 per team of six and participants can choose which sport or club they want to sponsor. Register online by Feb. 28.

Granger Community Blood Drive

2-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Granger Community Blood Drive will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Granger Community Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online or call 800.287.4903.

