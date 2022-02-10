Perry's Chocolate Walk returns Saturday for 19th year

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 19th-annual Chocolate Walk on Saturday.

“Just the importance of carrying on these traditions, people look forward to them and it’s a staple in the community and for our businesses,” Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said of the annual event.

This year’s event, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will feature 15 stops:

Harper Rose's Floral & Gifts - 503 1st

Alice's Haus Dresin - 924 Otley

Susie's Shop - 1318 2nd

Perry Flowers by Donna Jean - 1305 2nd

Ben's Five & Dime - 1221 2nd

Perry Paint & Glass - 1216 2nd

Mary Rose Collection - 1215 Warford

Perry Perk - 1201 Warford

Backwards Boutique - 1124 2nd

The Scottish Fox - 1118 2nd

Salvaged Soul - 1114 2nd

Betsy Peterson Designs - 1121 2nd

Atelier at 1109 - 1109 2nd

Carnegie Library Museum - 1123 Willis

Hotel Pattee - 1112 Willis

Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at participating businesses and online. Online sales are available through midnight on Friday. Day-of tickets will be available at the Hotel Pattee and Ben’s Five and Dime.

Participants will get a Chocolate Walk passport that will be stamped at each location. Each of the passport stops will feature various chocolate treats and in-store specials.

Completed passports can be turned in to the Hotel Pattee at the end of the day to be entered into a grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize is a Valentine’s Day dinner for two at the Hotel Pattee that can be redeemed Saturday night or Monday for Valentine’s Day.

Pasutti is looking forward to this year’s Chocolate Walk, which follows last weekend’s Bike Ride to Rippey event.

“It’s just a matter of getting people out and about and enjoying the shops that we have and boosting this quarter, which is usually pretty quiet,” she said.

Additional activities to the Chocolate Walk include a Sip and Shop Friday night and the Perry Winter Farmers Market on Saturday.

The Sweetheart Sip and Shop will be held from 5-8 p.m. at a number of participating Chocolate Walk stops, including Ben’s Five and Dime, Mary Rose Collection, Backwards Boutique, The Scottish Fox, Salvaged Soul and Atelier at 1109. The Sip and Shop is not a ticketed event, but businesses will have extended hours along with in-store specials.

The Perry Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday during the Chocolate Walk in a new location. While the winter market has been held at the Hotel Pattee, La Poste and others, this year’s market will be at the Perry Public Library Community Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Vendors will include Maddie Cakes Bakery as well as a handful of summer market vendors selling baked goods, jams and other items.

Pasutti encourages Perry and area residents to come check out all of the businesses participating during this year’s Chocolate Walk.

“It’s another way to put us on the map and let people know that we’re here and we have a lot of fun things going on,” she said. “Really, it's awareness more than anything. For the Chocolate Walk, you bought your ticket, you’re getting chocolate, but more importantly, you’re getting that awareness of what we have all the time.”