Happenings in and around Perry

Wreath Retirement

12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Volunteers are needed for Wreath Retirement Day at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Sweetheart Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Perry businesses.

Grab your gal pals or make it a date and enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Shop warm-weather and spring apparel, Valentine's gifts, décor and more. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. A list of participating businesses will be coming soon through the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Perry's 19th Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry businesses.

A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day-of.

$10 if purchased online Feb. 1-11 with pick-up at Hotel Pattee on Feb. 12 or in-person at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's Five and Dime, or Perry Perk.

$10 if purchased in-person on Feb. 12 at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's, or Perry Perk

Turn in stamped tickets at the end of the day to the front desk staff at Hotel Pattee to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Chocolate treats and in-store specials vary by participating business.

Perry Winter Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry Public Library.

Perry Farmers Market vendors will be back for a Winter Farmers Market during the 19th Annual Chocolate Walk. Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Perry Public Library. A vendor list will be coming soon. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: 515-465-4601 or perrychamber@perryia.org.

Jukebox Variety Show

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School's Jukebox returns at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Performing Arts Center with a $5 general admission. The Jukebox Variety Show: Boy Bands & Girl Groups will feature songs by The Temptations, Jackson 5, Queen, Rascal Flatts, Spice Girls, Coldplay, a-ha, The Chords, The Daughters of Eve, Panic! At the Disco, Looking Glass, Duran Duran and more.

Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at Woodward Social Center.

Come join Woodward Fire and Rescue for its Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Woodward Social Center. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, coffee and juice. A free-will donation will be taken. To go and curbside pick up will be available by calling 515-438-4393.

Conversation with an Owl

7-8 p.m. Feb. 15-16 at Hanging Rock Shelter House, Redfield.

Join the Dallas County Conservation Board for a fire glowing in the hearth and meet Strix, a Barred Owl. Naturalists will discuss owl species common to Dallas County, their adaptations to nighttime hunting and an introduction to their calls. The evening programs will include an Owl Prowl hike on the trails of Hanging Rock to see if we can strike up a conversation with one of the local Barred owls. Registration is required.

VFW Sweetheart Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Masonic Lodge, 3316 E Willis Ave.

Perry's VFW Post 2060 will serve a breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Masonic Lodge. Feb 19th from 7 to 11am. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage and pancakes. A free-will donation will be taken.

Kuehn's Ochante

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Dallas County Conservation Board is initiating a volunteer project “Kuehn’s Ochante,” which in Lakota means heartbeat. On Sunday, Feb 20, area residents will gather around a fire in the council ring at Kuehn Conservation Area and create a volunteer group to assist DCCB’s mission of preservation, protection and restoration. The first action is to restore the arbor in the Prairie Awakening-Awoke arena. Registration is required. If you are unable to attend this time, but would like to be involved in this program in the future, please register to be added to the contact list.

Central Iowa Jazz Combo

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present The Central Iowa Jazz Combo at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature experienced Central Iowa musicians playing jazz standards as well as jazz/funk and jazz/pop tunes. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Stargazing

7-8 p.m. Feb. 23-24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist under the star-filled skies to learn how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to assist in locating and identifying common constellations, and share a few sky stories. Program is dependent on a clear sky. Registration is required.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

