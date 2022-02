COURTESY OF IOWA LOTTERY

Special to the Chief

A Perry woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Judy Crabtree won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Jewel 7’s” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1215 141st St. in Perry, and claimed her prize Tuesday, Feb. 1 at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Jewel 7’s is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.14.