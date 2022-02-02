Perry Chamber gears up for 45th annual Bike Ride to Rippey

The annual Bike Ride to Rippey will return for its 45th year on Saturday.

“I’m just really excited and thankful for everyone who is planning to participate whether they’ve registered already or not. I’m looking to keep the tradition rolling on and keep building upon it and helping promote Perry and biking in Perry year-round,” Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said.

Pasutti encourages riders to register for the 24-mile bike ride from Perry to Rippey as it is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It makes a big difference as far as how we approach the rest of the year for the community activities that we have and different initiatives that we pursue as a chamber,” she said.

Over 400 riders had already registered for BRR as of Monday and packets have been mailed out. Pre-registration has been extended through noon on Thursday with packet pick-up set for Saturday. Day-of registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Pattee. BRR merchandise will also be sold at the hotel and registered riders can pick up their wristbands.

Pasutti said the event wristbands are an added registration perk. The wristbands feature five pull-off tabs for $5 off breakfast at the Hotel Pattee, the Perry Hy-Vee hot chocolate stop, a free domestic drink from the Thirsty Pigs pop-up in Rippey, a free Gamble Block brew at the Tin Pig Tavern and $1 off any drink at The Proletariat.

In addition to Saturday’s BRR events, the Hotel Pattee will host a pre-party on Friday night. An all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. and Sara Routh will perform live music from 6-8 p.m. The hotel will also host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Saturday morning.

While Pasutti encourages local residents to register for BRR or to sign up to volunteer, she would also like to see people line 2nd Street and help cheer on the riders as they head out of town during the 10 a.m. group start.

“We want people to realize this is a really big event that puts Perry on the map and just like coming out for the lighted parade or the Fourth of July parade, this is a fun thing to see and be a part of,” Pasutti said. “We’re putting a call out to locals to come cheer on the riders."

She added that residents should be aware of heavier bike and vehicle traffic throughout the day on Saturday. Sag wagon services will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Perry Hy-Vee will host a hot chocolate pitstop halfway along the route. The Rippey United Methodist Church will serve a baked potato bar, chili, pie and a drink. The Rippey Lions Club will serve roast beef sundaes, chili, bars and beverages starting at 11 a.m. at the Rippey Library/Community Center on Main Street.

Back in Perry, The Proletariat will host the BRR after party with live music from 12-7 p.m. Robbie Michael will perform from 12-2 p.m., followed by Brian Congdon from 2-4 p.m. and Brad Seidenfeld from 4-7 p.m.

New this year, riders will be able to register for next year’s event on Saturday. To help celebrate BRR’s 45th year, Pasutti said registration will be open from Feb. 5 through April 5.

She is looking forward to having the annual BRR event return on Saturday.

“And just seeing all of the people, whether it’s their first time or their 45th time riding, and everyone in between, just continuing to provide this activity for riders from across the state and across the country,” Pasutti said. “It’s exciting to keep that positive energy going and build upon it from year to year.”

For more information about this year’s event, visit the BRR website or Facebook page.