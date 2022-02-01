Perry Public Library announces February programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Winter Reading Programs Continue – Feb. 1-28

Winter Reading Programs will continue at Perry Public Library this month, ending Feb. 28. It’s not too late to sign up for the Adult, Teen, or Children’s Reading Programs. Read with us this month and earn incentive prizes and chances in the Grand Prize Drawings. Find your next great read from our online catalog or ask a librarian for help. See what’s new in downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, too. We have what you are looking for – and it’s free!

Chess Instruction/Open Play – Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23

The library will continue to offer the walk-in chess program at the library in February. Instruction and Open Play is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays, in the library Community Room. Everyone is invited to drop in and find a partner or learn to play the game with instructor David Oliveira. Arrangements can be made to accommodate your schedule. Call the library for more information.

BRR (Bike Ride to Rippey) – Feb. 5

The annual BRR (Bike Ride to Rippey) will take place on Saturday, February 5. Library patrons are reminded that parking near the library could be an issue that day. Did you know that we have a drive-up book drop located in the parking area between Railroad Street and First Street? The book drops are always open!

Saturday Storytimes – Feb. 5,12,19, 26

Saturday Storytimes will continue at Perry Public Library in February, from 10:15 to 11 a.m., in the library Community Room. Feb. 12 and 26 are bi-lingual events! Join us on Saturdays for stories and more. They're free, and no registration is needed. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Monthly Book Club: Bet the Farm – Feb. 15

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will hold its February 2022 discussion at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the Library Community Room. Special guest Chuck Offenburger will join Library Director Mary Murphy for a discussion of selected title "Bet the Farm" by Beth Hoffman. Chuck Offenburger, a native of Shenandoah, Iowa, spent 26 years writing for The Des Moines Register, including 21 years as "Iowa Boy" columnist. Join the group for an engaging discussion, and plan to return next month to meet Beth Hoffman at an Author/Book Talk presentation, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 in the library Community Room. Beth Hoffman left a successful career and life in San Francisco when she and her husband returned to Iowa to run the family farm in 2019. In "Bet the Farm," she highlights the struggles of beginning farmers. For more information about the Monthly Book Club, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Volunteer Meeting – Feb. 17

Interested volunteers are invited to an organizational meeting for Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the newly reopened Carnegie Library Museum. New and past volunteers are all welcome to attend the meeting and discuss ways to support this historical treasure and its offerings. Questions are directed to Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy: 515-465-3569.

Take Your Child to the Library Day – Feb. 19

Perry Public Library will celebrate national Take Your Child to the Library Day, on Saturday, Feb. 19. Join us for Saturday Storytime, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the library Community Room, register for a prize-drawing and take home a treat bag! This is a day to celebrate all that libraries offer to their communities. We encourage families to get a free library card for each child and make reading a daily habit. It's easy! Show photo ID and proof of address and fill out a short application. (Parents apply for minor children.) Check out a variety of books, audiobooks, DVDs, music CDs, downloadable books/movies, TV shows/music and so much more!

Library Closed for Presidents Day Holiday – Feb. 21

Perry Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for the Presidents Day holiday.

Mystery Book Club Events – Feb. 22, 23

The Perry Public Library virtual Mystery Book Club will hold its February Zoom book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The selected title is "The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections" by Eva Jurczyk. The virtual Author Talk with Eva Jurczyk will be at 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 23. Both events are free, but registration is required. Books are available at the library for Mystery Book Club registrants. Register online, by phone, or at the library. Everyone is invited to participate in the monthly Mystery Book Club events.

Craft Club: Shamrock Wreath – Feb. 28

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, in the library Community Room with Hunter Martin. The featured craft will be a Shamrock Wreath. All interested crafters are invited to participate, but registration and a $5 materials fee are required. Sign up and pay your fee by Monday, Feb. 21 to guarantee your materials. Register online or call the library: 515-465-3569 to sign up or for more information.

2022 All Iowa Reads Community-Wide Book Discussion Announced – April 19

Perry Public Library announces the 2022 All Iowa Reads community-wide book discussion, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "The Butterfly Effect" by Rachel Mans McKenny. The annual All Iowa Reads event is intended to create an opportunity for people in a community to gather together to discuss a single book with an Iowa or Midwest connection. Guest facilitator George Minot of Iowa City will lead the discussion. This is a free event, and everyone is invited to participate. Books are available to check out or to purchase for a nominal price at the library. Start reading now and make plans to gather for an engaging discussion this April. For more information about All Iowa Reads, visit the Iowa Center for the Book website or call the library: 515-465-3569.