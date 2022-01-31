Perry High School's Academic Decathlon Team competes at regionals, places second in small school division

COURTESY OF PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

The Perry High School Academic Decathlon Team competed in the regional competition on Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28 at Central Campus in Des Moines.

On Thursday evening, the students were interviewed by judges and presented both prepared and impromptu speeches. On Friday, the participants tested in the areas of math, science, social science, music, art, literature and economics. The day concluded with a Quiz Bowl.

In the Small School Division, the Perry team placed second overall. Team members also earned numerous individual honors. The Perry team members are Molly Moorhead, Aliya Ikhasanova, Ashley Robles, Bryce Eastman, Jefry Gonzalez, Carolina Robles, Jose Chavez and Lucas Davis. The team is coached by Teresa Kresse and Lisa Schumacher.

The following individual awards were earned by Perry Academic Decathlon team members in the Small School Division for the indicated level of competition:

Honors Level (GPA of core courses: 3.80-4.00+)

Molly Moorhead

3rd – Economics & Speech

Aliya Ikhasanova

1st – Interview

2nd – Speech

3rd – Math

Ashley Robles

1st – Social Science

Scholastic Level (GPA of core courses: 3.20-3.799)

Bryce Eastman

2nd – Economics

3rd – Science, Music & Literature

Jefry Gonzalez

1st – Interview

2nd – Math

3rd – Speech & Economics

Carolina Robles

1st – Literature & Music

2nd – Art

3rd – Economics, Math, Speech & OVERALL

Varsity Level (GPA of core courses: 3.199 and below)

Jose Chavez

1st – Economics

2nd – Science, Art, Social Science & OVERALL

3rd – Literature, Math & Music

Lucas Davis