Perry High School's Academic Decathlon Team competes at regionals, places second in small school division
The Perry High School Academic Decathlon Team competed in the regional competition on Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28 at Central Campus in Des Moines.
On Thursday evening, the students were interviewed by judges and presented both prepared and impromptu speeches. On Friday, the participants tested in the areas of math, science, social science, music, art, literature and economics. The day concluded with a Quiz Bowl.
In the Small School Division, the Perry team placed second overall. Team members also earned numerous individual honors. The Perry team members are Molly Moorhead, Aliya Ikhasanova, Ashley Robles, Bryce Eastman, Jefry Gonzalez, Carolina Robles, Jose Chavez and Lucas Davis. The team is coached by Teresa Kresse and Lisa Schumacher.
The following individual awards were earned by Perry Academic Decathlon team members in the Small School Division for the indicated level of competition:
Honors Level (GPA of core courses: 3.80-4.00+)
Molly Moorhead
- 3rd – Economics & Speech
Aliya Ikhasanova
- 1st – Interview
- 2nd – Speech
- 3rd – Math
Ashley Robles
- 1st – Social Science
Scholastic Level (GPA of core courses: 3.20-3.799)
Bryce Eastman
- 2nd – Economics
- 3rd – Science, Music & Literature
Jefry Gonzalez
- 1st – Interview
- 2nd – Math
- 3rd – Speech & Economics
Carolina Robles
- 1st – Literature & Music
- 2nd – Art
- 3rd – Economics, Math, Speech & OVERALL
Varsity Level (GPA of core courses: 3.199 and below)
Jose Chavez
- 1st – Economics
- 2nd – Science, Art, Social Science & OVERALL
- 3rd – Literature, Math & Music
Lucas Davis
- 1st – Interview
- 2nd – Math
- 3rd – Economics