COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

St. Patrick School recently honored the January Shining Knights. These students were recognized for consistently being responsible throughout the month of January.

The January Shining Knights include Ezra Farmer, Maddie McDevitt, Ellie Hughes, Hayden Splendore, Kilee Hughes, Bianca Lopez-Casas, Aneleya Lepe-Godoy, Sebastian Farmer, Robert Heady and Collins Brelsford.