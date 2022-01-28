City of Perry to start tree inventory on Feb. 1

COURTESY OF CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1, ISA Certified Arborists from Davey Resource Group, Inc. will begin conducting a comprehensive inventory and assessment of city owned trees on public streets and parks. The fieldwork for this project is anticipated to take approximately three weeks. The project is part of on-going efforts within the city to manage trees, minimize the effects of future storm damage, and assure the community has a healthy, sustainable urban forest.

The arborists will be working in the city to inspect and map all the public trees. The arborist will be assessing the condition and stability of each tree, looking for any damaged or dead material to be removed, evaluating any signs of decay or disease and identify any pruning or removal needs. To help the city identify places along streets that are appropriate for future tree plantings, the arborist will also record the location of available planting sites. The arborists will use handheld computers to collect the location and record specific details about each tree.

All arborists conducting the inventory work will be identifiable with hardhats and safety vests supporting the Davey Resource Group, Inc. name.

For any questions or concerns, contact City Hall at 515-465-2481.