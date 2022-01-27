Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Handle Bar Happy Hour

4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Cellar, La Poste.

The Handle Bar Happy Hour music lineup has been set for February. Musicians include Jake Doty and the Swensongs on Jan. 27, Dan Jones on Feb. 3, Stranger Than Fiction on Feb. 10, Cindy and Shannon Bryan on Feb. 17 and Taylor Escorpion King on Feb. 24.

Bluejay and Jayette Coaches vs. Cancer Game Night

Jan. 28 at Perry High School.

Help Perry High School in the fight against cancer as the Bluejays and Jayettes host Coaches vs. Cancer Night on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

Daddy-Daughter Dance

6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at Perry Elementary Multipurpose Room.

The Perry High School Music Department will host a Daddy-Daughter Dance to help raise funds for its March 2022 New York City trip. The Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Perry Elementary multipurpose room. There will be a DJ, games, flowers, concessions and a photo booth. Admission is $5 per person and the event is for students in K-5.

Bike Ride to Rippey

Saturday, Feb. 5 from Perry to Rippey.

The 45th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5. The 24 mile ride from Perry to Rippey and back will be held regardless of weather. Organizers have extended the pre-registration deadline through Jan. 27 and have added a week-of registration option through 12 p.m. Feb. 3. Those who pre-register will have their packets mailed while those registering the week of will pick up their packets at the Hotel Pattee on Feb. 5. For more information, call the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601 or visit the BRR Facebook page.

Winter Wonderland Family 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

The Granger Trails Committee will host a Winter Wonderland Family 5K Walk/Run on Feb. 5 at the Community Center. All proceeds will benefit the trails around Granger to connect the community together. The event will feature music, Vintage Road Coffee, Kulinary Khaos Food Truck, raffle for prizes, contest for the Best Dressed Winter Attire and more. All participants in the 5K Walk/Run will be given a Granger Trails Beanie. Registration up to the day of is $25 for adults, $20 for kids under 12 and $15 for Run Club members. Find a registration form on the Granger Trail Committee's Facebook page.

Sweetheart Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Perry businesses.

Grab your gal pals or make it a date and enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Shop warm-weather and spring apparel, Valentine's gifts, décor and more. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. A list of participating businesses will be coming soon through the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Perry's 19th Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry businesses.

A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day-of.

$8 if purchased online before Feb. 1 with pick-up at the Hotel Pattee on Feb. 12.

$10 if purchased online Feb. 1-11 with pick-up at Hotel Pattee on Feb. 12 or in-person at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's Five and Dime, or Perry Perk.

$10 if purchased in-person on Feb. 12 at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's, or Perry Perk



Turn in stamped tickets at the end of the day to the front desk staff at Hotel Pattee to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Chocolate treats and in-store specials vary by participating business.

Perry Winter Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry Public Library.

Perry Farmers Market vendors will be back for a Winter Farmers Market during the 19th Annual Chocolate Walk. Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. A vendor list will be coming soon. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: 515-465-4601 or perrychamber@perryia.org.

Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

8 a.m. -12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at Woodward Social Center.

Come join Woodward Fire and Rescue for its Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Woodward Social Center. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, coffee and juice. A free-will donation will be taken. To go and curbside pick up will be available by calling 515-438-4393.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.