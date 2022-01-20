Perry Lutheran Homes earns deficiency-free state surveys

COURTESY OF PERRY LUTHERAN HOMES

Special to the Chief

Perry Lutheran Homes, an area leader in senior living and care, recently announced that both King’s Gardens Campus and Spring Valley Campus received deficiency-free surveys from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

On average, only 10 percent of nursing facilities in the nation and five percent of facilities in Iowa receive the deficiency-free designation. Perry Lutheran Homes’ King’s Gardens Campus underwent its annual state survey from Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 and Perry Lutheran Homes’ Spring Valley Campus from Nov. 22-23.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for this high achievement of excellence. Our services meet or exceed rigorous state and federal standards which is a great comfort to our residents’ families," said Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator of Perry Lutheran Homes. "Not only do we strive for excellence in safety and quality, we work to put the needs of our residents first, helping them engage in life and to live and thrive with meaning and purpose."

State surveyors arrive unannounced to conduct extensive, on-site surveys. Over several days, they interview staff, residents and residents’ family members; observe care and procedures; and check records. Inspectors then use their findings to judge a community’s performance on safety measures, quality of care, medication management, hygiene, cleanliness, confidentiality, resident rights, food service and more.