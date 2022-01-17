Perry Fine Arts Series to present Central Iowa Jazz Combo on Feb. 20

COURTESY OF PERRY FINE ARTS COMMITTEE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present The Central Iowa Jazz Combo at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center located at 1200 18th St, Perry.

The concert will feature experienced Central Iowa musicians playing jazz standards as well as jazz/funk and jazz/pop tunes.

Steve O'Brien on Saxophone: He was a member of the Des Moines Big Band for 28 years, and was a member of other local jazz groups including The Iowa State Jazz Quintet, Bob Weast Big Band, William Tell Orchestra and the Big Band Sound. O'Brien was also a freelance musician performing with both the Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey Orchestras and the Des Moines Symphony. He is currently retired and beginning a new era with the Central Iowa Jazz Combo.

Dave Swenson on Guitar: He taught orchestra and music theory in Boone for 35 years, retiring in 2016. Dave has played violin and viola in the Iowa State Orchestra and the Central Iowa Symphony, and guitar and bass in the Reflections, The Bill Martin Group, and the Boone Big Band. He currently plays many solo programs.

F Michael Miller on Bass: F Michael has played in numerous rock, country, jazz, church music, folk, and studio groups, and has played in well over 100 different theatre productions. He has taught bass lessons to dozens of high school students, some of whom continue to be active bass players in Iowa and Minnesota. Miller is a member of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame.

Paul Navara on Drums: He taught instrumental music for 32 years, serving the communities of Eddyville and Boone, retiring in 2012. He has played professionally with 35 different bands throughout the Midwest, and is celebrating his 51st year of gigging and he resides in Grimes.

Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.