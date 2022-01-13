City of Perry reminds residents of snow ordinance

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Vehicles

No person shall park any vehicle on any public street, alley, or city-owned off-street parking area during a snow emergency unless the snow has been removed with the streets fully open and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency shall be defined as any accumulation of snow in the amount of one-half inch or more.

Sidewalks

Property owners in the residential district must remove snow, ice or accumulations within 48 hours and property owners in the business district must remove snow, ice or accumulations within 12 hours from when snow, ice or accumulation ceases to fall on the sidewalks. If this does not occur, the city may perform the work and assess the costs against the property owners for collection in the same manner as property tax.