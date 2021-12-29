Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Minburn Public Library Gym.

Can't stay up til midnight? No problem, join the Minburn Public Library for some games and fun with a countdown at noon. The event will be held in the gym, located on the back side of the school. Follow North Street around to the parking lot. First set of blue doors.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Hotel Pattee.

The Hotel Pattee will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration on Friday, Dec. 31. Although party package and room package tickets are sold out, area residents can join the hotel for the concert starting at 8 p.m. with opening performances by Generation Gap with special guests The High Crest, and main performance by Ducharme-Jones for $25. Call 515-465-3511 or stop into the Hotel Pattee to get your tickets before the show.

Strong HIIT Class

6:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at McCreary Community Building.

Strong, High Intensity Interval Training will start a new session on Monday, Jan. 3. Going to HIIT classes are a good option for people starting New Year Resolutions. Classes will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The class has a monthly fee of $30 and is ongoing.

Shake Your Winter Blues

10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Forest Park Museum and RRVT Spur, Perry.

Looking for a fun way to get out of the house and off the screens? A change of scenery and a shock to the senses is a sure way to stimulate the mind and body. Come explore the outdoors with a hike on- or off-trail with a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist or on your own and learn about some of the features and animals unique to this area. Warm up with a visit to the displays inside the museum. Registration is required by visiting the Virtual Nature Exploration Hub on the Dallas County Conservation Board website.

