City of Perry sets New Year's closings, Christmas tree pickup

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

City of Perry New Year’s Holiday Schedules

Perry City Offices and the Perry Water Works Office will be closed on New Year’s Eve.

The McCreary Community Building will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Please note: Members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room.

The Perry Public Library will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

There is no change to the garbage routes during the week of the New Year’s holiday.

City of Perry Christmas Tree Pickup

The City of Perry will pick up Christmas trees and evergreen garlands or wreaths

from residential areas on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Wednesday, Jan. 12. Trees should have all decorations removed. Please do not place trees or greenery in disposal bags. Trees and greenery should be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. to assure pickup.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.