Happenings in and around Perry

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Dec. 23-24 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are sponsoring free Christmas movies until Christmas. This week's movie will be "Polar Express" and shows will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. Santa Claus will also be stopping by on Friday.

Community Christmas Dinner

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at Perry Elks Lodge.

The Community Christmas Dinner returns to an in-person format on Saturday, Dec. 25. The free meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge. Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the building except when seated at their table. Delivery service or carryout pickup will also be available. Those can be arranged by calling Deb Miller at 515-465-3740 or Larry Meacham at 515-360-4803. Donations of candy or cookies will be accepted for goodie bags for dinner guests and can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 or from 8-11 a.m. on Dec. 25. Volunteers are still needed, especially for the afternoon shift. Volunteers assisting with the dinner will be required to wear masks at all times. The committee asks that those volunteering be vaccinated persons. To volunteer, call Deb at 465-3740.

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Minburn Public Library.

Can't stay up until midnight? No problem, join the Minburn Public Library for some games and fun with a countdown at noon.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Hotel Pattee.

The Hotel Pattee will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration on Friday, Dec. 31. Although party package and room package tickets are sold out, area residents can join the hotel for the concert starting at 8 p.m. with opening performances by Generation Gap with special guests The High Crest, and main performance by Ducharme-Jones for $25. Call 515-465-3511 or stop into the Hotel Pattee to get your tickets before the show.

