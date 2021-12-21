St. Pat's recognizes December Shining Knights

COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

St. Patrick School recently honored the December Shining Knights. The selected students were recognized by their teachers for being consistently respectful in the classroom, hallways, playground and at church.

The December Shining Knights include Blake Splendore, Stella Cruz, Ian Perez-Rivera, Alex Recinos, Heidy Sanchez, Kai Farmer, Diego Lopez-Casas, Charlee Cromwell, Jasmine Rivas-Mendez, Montserrat Hernandez and Kya Lutterman.