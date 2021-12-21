St. Pat's recognizes December Shining Knights

COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL
Special to the Chief
The December Shining Knights include, front row, Blake Splendore, Stella Cruz, Ian Perez-Rivera, Alex Recinos, Heidy Sanchez. Back row, Kai Farmer, Diego Lopez-Casas, Charlee Cromwell, Jasmine Rivas-Mendez, Montserrat Hernandez, Kya Lutterman.

St. Patrick School recently honored the December Shining Knights. The selected students were recognized by their teachers for being consistently respectful in the classroom, hallways, playground and at church.

