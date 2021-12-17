Perry High School students receive scholar awards during Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast

COURTESY OF DMACC AT VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY AND PERRY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Special to the Chief

The second 2021-2022 Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast was held on Dec. 17 at the Hotel Pattee. The event recognizes high school students and staff who participate in the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Pathways Program.

In addition to the morning breakfast, students and staff engaged in a discussion of key employability skills which enhance career readiness. Matt McDevitt, President of Perry Economic Development, was the guest speaker sharing his life journey and words of encouragement and wisdom stressing the value of serving others and positively impacting our local community. Following his remarks, “Perry Economic Development Certificates of Achievement'' and “Perry $100 Dollar Scholar” awards were presented to students in attendance who met all program expectations during the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Future Ready Perry is a community academic movement partnering DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, Perry Economic Development and Perry High School all working together in pursuit of high levels of academic success and career readiness. The program connects high school student interests to future pathways, supporting and incentivizing students to stay on the pathway until they reach their goal.

The Future Ready Perry initiative consists of the Applied Engineering Pathway and the Teacher Pathway with focus on a career path and key employability skills while enrolled in related high school and DMACC academy courses. The Pathways are entry preparation for the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Applied Engineering Academy, the Welding Academy and the Teacher Academy through the Career Advantage program. Career Advantage provides students with high school and tuition free DMACC academic credit simultaneously and preparation for future entry into the workforce or post-secondary programs.

For additional information or involvement in the Future Ready Perry initiative, contact Tom Lipovac at the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy (515-428-8100).