City of Perry reopens Yard Waste Disposal Site through Jan. 2

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

The city of Perry will reopen the Yard Waste Disposal Site, located at 14325 Ivy Place, west of the Garbage Department Shop, through Jan. 2, 2022. The gate to the Yard Waste Disposal Site will be open all hours in order to allow Perry residents to dispose of debris from the recent storm, but the site will be monitored and recorded by security cameras. Rules for use of the dump site will be posted. All violators will be charged with a minimum fine of $500 for illegal dumping. No warnings will be issued.

Items allowed at the Yard Waste Disposal Site include tree limbs not longer than 8 feet as well as leaves, shrubs and bushes. Residents may use biodegradable paper yard waste bags for disposal, but plastic bags will not be allowed at the site. If plastic bags are used for transporting the yard waste, the bags must be emptied out and removed from the disposal site.

Items that are not allowed include stumps with root-balls, tree limbs over 8 feet long, construction materials, concrete, bricks, dirt, garbage, furniture, appliances and other household waste.

The Yard Waste Disposal Site is for Perry residents only. Non-resident and commercial use of the site is not allowed.

Please note: City crews will be clearing the streets and parking area of tree limbs and other debris.