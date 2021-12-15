Perry Public Library to close early due to high wind warning
Allison Ullmann
Perry Chief
The Perry Public Library will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, as Perry and much of Iowa will be under a high wind warning, according to a news release.
Public safety is the library's primary concern, the release said, and if weather conditions continue to deteriorate, the library closing may be updated to an earlier time.
Follow the library's Facebook page for updated information.
The library also announced that the Chess for Everyone: Beginners and Beyond program that was scheduled for Wednesday is postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 22, also at 4:30 p.m. The chess program will be an ongoing program series, but the initial program will now be on Dec. 22.
Other area closings:
- The McCreary Center will be closing at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- All DMACC activities at all locations will close Wednesday at 1 p.m. due to high wind conditions.
- Perry Community School District: Middle and high school will dismiss at the normal early-out time of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Elementary will dismiss at 2 p.m. PACES will close at 3 p.m. and there will be no activities after school.
- St. Patrick School: School will dismiss as planned at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at 1:45. All after-school activities will be canceled, including the Christmas Pageant scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The 1 p.m. matinee performance is still scheduled and will be live-streamed for those who are not able to make it.Afterschool care will be available until 4 p.m.
- Woodward-Granger Community School District: Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. All facilities will be closed with no evening activities. Hawks Nest will remain open.