Perry Public Library to close early due to high wind warning

The Perry Public Library will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, as Perry and much of Iowa will be under a high wind warning, according to a news release.

Public safety is the library's primary concern, the release said, and if weather conditions continue to deteriorate, the library closing may be updated to an earlier time.

The library also announced that the Chess for Everyone: Beginners and Beyond program that was scheduled for Wednesday is postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 22, also at 4:30 p.m. The chess program will be an ongoing program series, but the initial program will now be on Dec. 22.

