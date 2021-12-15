Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Wayfinding Signage Public Meeting

4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at La Poste.

The city of Perry invites residents to attend an evening of socializing on Thursday, Dec. 16 at La Poste. Attendees are invited to provide input on concepts for new wayfinding signage in Perry.

Handle Bar Happy Hour

4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Cellar, La Poste.

The Handle Bar Happy Hour music lineup has been set for December and January. Musicians include Josh Sinclair on Dec. 16, Dennis Kain on Dec. 23, Reggie Greenlaw on Dec. 30, Ryne Doughty on Jan. 6, Andrew Hoyt on Jan. 13, Andy Fleming on Jan. 20 and Jake Doty and the Swensongs on Jan. 27.

Las Posadas

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 starting at First Christian Church.

Las Posadas is set to return on Thursday, Dec. 16. An ecumenical service will be held at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church. The traditional processional will head out at 6:30 p.m. from the First Christian Church to 2nd Street to the United Methodist Church. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church with a free-will donation. The after dinner program, sponsored by the Perry Public Library, will include Hispanic Storyteller Marlu Abarca with a craft and a dancing demonstration by Laura Espinoza's dance troupe.

Booster Club Night

6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Perry High School Commons.

The Perry Booster Club will host Booster Club Night due MEGA Night vs Greene County on Friday, Dec. 17. The night's activities include a silent cake auction for individual activities (including youth activities), live auction of a Hotel Pattee package, Santa and the Bluejay photo opportunities, student section ugly Christmas sweater contest and apparel sales with free gift wrapping.

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Dec. 18-19 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are again sponsoring free Christmas movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. This week's movie will be "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and shows will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served.

Fall Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Fall Season of the Perry Farmers Market continues and just in time to stock up before Christmas. December market vendors include: Janice Patrick w/ jams, jellies, scones, cookies, bundt cakes and more; Ruth Cave w/ black walnuts and baked goods; Connie Metzler w/ baked goods and craft items; Fred and Pam Pruitt w/ tea kettle wind chimes and spoon jewelry; Carrie Cavanaugh w/ Barefoot books. The vendor list is subject to change.

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18 in Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and RRWA for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year, local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. Participants usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. Registration is required by emailing mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov or by calling Mike at 515-465-3577.

National Wreaths Across America Day

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr., Adel.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The event is open to public for those looking to sponsor a wreath or volunteer to place wreaths on every veterans grave marker. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/18160.

Winter Solstice Celebration

7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Hanging Rock, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board to observe the Winter Solstice at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. At Hanging Rock in Redfield, attendees will celebrate the fact that the sun will now end its journey south, and begin its march north towards longer days and spring renewal. Join DCCB to mark this date not with a wall calendar, but with a fire at sunrise.

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Minburn Public Library.

Can't stay up until midnight? No problem, join the Minburn Public Library for some games and fun with a countdown at noon.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.