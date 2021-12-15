City of Perry issues public service announcement as high winds are expected

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Severe thunderstorms and extremely high winds are expected in the Perry area this afternoon and evening. Communities in Dallas County came to an agreement regarding the criteria for warning sirens and Perry now sounds the outdoor warning siren for tornado warnings or sightings AND for severe thunderstorms with 70 mile per hour (or greater) winds. The sirens will sound every 15 minutes for the duration of the threat. As always, there will NOT be an all-clear signal.

The National Weather Service recommends that people avoid being outside during the windstorm and the severe weather. Remain in lower levels of your home, away from windows, if possible. Take the time to secure objects (such as outdoor furniture, trash containers and holiday decorations) in yards, patios, roofs or balconies that could blow away and cause damage or injury. It is possible that we may lose power, so make sure that flashlights have batteries and that phones are charged. If the power does go out, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home and if using a generator, only use it outdoors and away from windows.

The Perry Public Library will be closing at 4 p.m. and the McCreary Community Building will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. City buildings may close earlier if weather conditions deteriorate.

Thursday garbage route residents are asked to not put their containers out for pickup on Wednesday. Residents are asked to take it out for collection on Thursday morning prior to 7 a.m. The extremely high winds predicted for this afternoon and evening may blow the containers over and they may blow into the street and cause damage or be damaged by vehicles.

Please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.