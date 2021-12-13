Perry Elks donate toys, funds to annual toy drive program

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407
Special to the Chief
From left, NW District Deputy Dave Davis, Chaplain John Erickson, Exalted Ruler Amber Green, Esquire Eric Derry, toy drive coordinators Linda and John Andorf, Lecturing Knight Joe Schieb, Trustee Heather Erickson and Leading Knight Travis Landgrebe.

On Dec. 5, Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 donated nearly $1,700 in toys and cash to the local toy drive program. Part of the donation was from the Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the National Elks grant program.

Exalted Ruler Amber Green was thrilled to present the donation on behalf of the lodge.

"Helping the community is very important to us and we are incredibly happy to help this great organization," Green said.

For more information on becoming an Elk member and helping give back to the community, contact Green at 515-465-3791.

Toys fill a table as Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 presented a donation to the local toy drive program.