St. Pat's students create mosaic for Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration

Students at St. Patrick School held up a poster they created of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday morning. Kindergarten through eighth grade students helped color various squares that were then put together to create the final poster.

Principal Kandice Pattillo said the poster will be on display in the school gym following the Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The annual celebration will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 with a mass at 10:30 a.m. A procession will follow from the church to the St. Patrick School gym. Dinner will be served and there will also be music and dancing. The menu includes a choice of tamales or pozole along with drinks and sweet bread for $5.

Pattillo said that the students were excited to come together to create the larger, traditional image of Our Lady of Guadalupe that will be on display in the gym during the celebration.

“It’s a way for our students to give back a little bit for this important event in the community,” she said.