Hotel Pattee to hold New Year’s Eve Celebration

COURTESY OF THE HOTEL PATTEE

Special to the Chief

The Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry, will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.

The party will feature a select menu by hotel chefs in the Pattee Cafe, music performances and a champagne toast.

The opening performance will be given by Generation Gap and special guests The High Crest, and the headliner will be Americana band Ducharme-Jones.

“We are extremely excited to host a New Year’s Eve celebration back at the Hotel Pattee and are looking forward to offering a great menu crafted by our talented chefs, live music and access to a party you don’t want to miss,” Ashley Anderson said.

All-inclusive packages range from $70 to $279. Dinner only tickets are $50 and concert-only tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online.