Mary Rose Collection celebrates 15 years in Perry

Mary Rose Nichols turned a dream into reality 15 years ago as she opened Mary Rose Collection in Perry.

“My dream happened to have a shop, I’d always wanted one ever since I was a little girl,” Nichols said.

Her father had a furniture store in what’s now the East Village in Des Moines. Nichols dreamed of having a shop of her own someday and saw her vision come into sharper focus during a road trip to Canada.

“I’d gone to Ottawa on one of the stops and I remember going up stairs to the second floor in an old building. There was a room and in one corner was a weaver and another a potter, and then a painter, I think there were five women artists. And I thought this is what I want to do,” Nichols said.

She taught school in Perry for 27 years but still had a dream of opening a place of her own. While she was still teaching, her current location at 1215 Warford Street became available. Nichols thought the building would be perfect as it had a number of different spaces in the upper and lower levels.

The building was formerly a telephone company before it was a church. When Nichols purchased it, the building had been vacant for several years. A new roof was installed and renovations started inside as her sons helped pull down the drop ceiling and then the plaster ceiling before wood floors were installed.

Mary Rose Collection opened in November of 2006. Nichols said it was a family project as her daughter came back to Perry and helped her in the shop.

“My daughter said ‘just have your stained glass studio in the front room and you can paint and sew in the back room.’ And that’s basically what I did. I’d paint and sew and just make things,” Nichols said.

The rest of the upstairs and downstairs areas were filled with antiques and various furniture pieces. Then Nichols started moving to include more pieces from area artists.

“We got to know so many people in the area who are so talented and little by little, I would just switch it up,” she said. “Someone that I knew was making something really cool and I’d say ‘do you want to try selling it in the shop?’ Little by little, it just became more handcrafted things.”

Mary Rose Collection now features items from over 40 Iowa artists. Many of those artists are from central Iowa, including a number from the Perry area.

One of those artists is Lynsi Pasutti, who owns Purple Star Studio. Pasutti first met Nichols through Art on the Prairie. After she packed up her studio in Stuart and moved to Perry, Nichols suggested she reopen her studio in the lower level.

Pasutti’s space has also evolved as she’s taken more of the downstairs area for her studio and added a display area.

“That just took time, but that’s all part of the process and the fun and being in a nurturing environment here,” Pasutti said of reestablishing her studio at Mary Rose Collection.

“I love having Lynsi’s studio downstairs because my dream is coming true of having more than one person here creating things,” Nichols added.

Her dream has continued to evolve over the years as she got to know more and more artists. That evolution continued as the idea for Art on the Prairie was born.

“A lot of it started right here at this table,” Pasutti said of the annual festival.

“Art on the Prairie was, it was really talked about for the first time here and became a thing where we said ‘hey, let’s have a festival,’” Nichols added

Art on the Prairie celebrated its 11th year in November, though last year’s event was moved to a virtual format because of COVID-19. This year’s event featured around 40 visual artists and 30 musicians in seven buildings in downtown Perry.

Pasutti added that some of the artists featured in Mary Rose Collection were first featured in the shop and then joined Art on the Prairie. Others joined Art on the Prairie and then connected with Nichols as they were looking to showcase their work in town.

Nichols has also seen other art studios and spaces open over the years. Betsy Peterson Designs is celebrating six years while Atelier at 1109 opened its doors in 2019 during Art on the Prairie as another outlet to showcase local artists.

“That just helps the arts in general in Perry to have more spots,” Pasutti said. “Just like one retail helps another retail, one restaurant helps another, you need that quantity to really become a destination and to be recognized.”

Mary Rose Collection is also one of the stops on the annual Art Harvest Tour, which showcases studios and artists demonstrating their work during the two-day tour across central Iowa.

“Lynsi also brought Artisan Afternoons to the town and to the shop. When we get to see more artists creating during different events we have, it just brings the dream even closer,” Nichols said.

She celebrated her dream of opening her own shop during an open house on Saturday, Dec. 4.

“My main goal was just to show my appreciation for these 15 years to the community and the artists who have been part of it,” Nichols said.

“A thank you to everyone but for me, it’s a celebration of Mary and everything that she’s done for 15 years and the impact that she’s made on the community,” Pasutti added. “But also every individual artist that’s represented here, she has supported them as well by giving them an opportunity to display and sell their work. It’s a thank you on both ends.”