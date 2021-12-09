Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Christmas for Kids at Jamaica Library

2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Jamaica Public Library, 316 Main St., Jamaica.

Jamaica Public Library invites area youth to Christmas for Kids at the Library at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Activities will include story time, crafts, Christmas theme video and holiday snacks. The event is open to all and there is no cost. For more information call the library at 641-429-3362 or check the library’s Facebook page.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Hotel Pattee.

Atelier at 1109 is moving its Artists in the Courtyard Art Show, featuring local and statewide artists, indoors on Saturday, Dec. 11. Attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee, chat with artists about their craft and snag some unique art pieces, last minute gifts and holiday art. The event will feature artist demonstrations and tutorials, kids activities and more. Attendees are also invited to find additional art at the downtown galleries and to shop at the downtown businesses.

Woodward Public Library Fundraiser

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library will hold a gift basket auction from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11. The gift baskets, made up of donations from Woodward businesses and organizations, will be on display and auctioned at the library. The library will also hold a Christmas Cookies/Candy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. All proceeds will go towards a 3D printer for the library’s maker space.

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Dec. 11-12 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are again sponsoring free Christmas movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. This week's movie will be "Gremlins" and shows will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served.

Perry Fine Arts presents New Horizons Band

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting New Horizons Band at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The New Horizons Band in Des Moines is part of an international organization with most of the bands located in the U.S. and Canada. There are six New Horizon bands in Iowa located in the larger communities in Iowa. The members of the band are mostly senior citizens who are amateur musicians. They are directed by Ron Reekman, a former instrumental music teacher in the public schools. The Perry Fine Arts Committee encourages residents to enjoy an afternoon of instrumental music on Dec. 12. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible and air conditioned.

St. Patrick School Christmas Pageant

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at St. Patrick School Gymnasium.

St. Patrick School will hold its Christmas Pageant at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Community members are invited to see the St. Pat's students in grades 4-6 play their roles and be serenaded by students in grades K-8 with Christmas music!

Las Posadas

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 starting at First Christian Church.

Las Posadas is set to return on Thursday, Dec. 16. An ecumenical service will be held at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church. The traditional processional will head out at 6:30 p.m. from the First Christian Church to 2nd Street to the United Methodist Church. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church with a free-will donation. The after dinner program, sponsored by the Perry Public Library, will include Hispanic Storyteller Marlu Abarca with a craft and a dancing demonstration by Laura Espinoza's dance troupe.

Booster Club Night

6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Perry High School Commons.

The Perry Booster Club will host Booster Club Night due MEGA Night vs Greene County on Friday, Dec. 17. The night's activities include a silent cake auction for individual activities (including youth activities), live auction of a Hotel Pattee package, Santa and the Bluejay photo opportunities, student section ugly Christmas sweater contest and apparel sales with free gift wrapping.

Fall Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Fall Season of the Perry Farmers Market continues and just in time to stock up before Christmas. December market vendors include: Janice Patrick w/ jams, jellies, scones, cookies, bundt cakes and more; Ruth Cave w/ black walnuts and baked goods; Connie Metzler w/ baked goods and craft items; Fred and Pam Pruitt w/ tea kettle wind chimes and spoon jewelry; Carrie Cavanaugh w/ Barefoot books. The vendor list is subject to change. All alternative currency programs will be honored at the Fall Farmers Markets unless they have an expiration date. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce by emailing PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or calling (515)465-4601.

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18 in Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and RRWA for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year, local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. Participants usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. Registration is required by emailing mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov or by calling Mike at 515-465-3577.

