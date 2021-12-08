Annual toy drive program sees donations pour in from the community

Long tables were filled with a variety of toys for boys and girls ages 0-14 as volunteers unrolled plastic bags, consulted their lists and started grabbing items to fill the bags.

“The community has been very generous,” said Linda Andorf, who helps organize the annual toy drive.

“Once again, the community support has been great and we thank everybody,” fellow organizer John Andorf added.

This year’s drive will serve around 250 children in Perry. Families fill out an application through New Opportunities to qualify for the annual program.

Collection boxes were set out at local businesses around Perry from Nov. 1 through Dec. 2. While a majority of the toys come from the local collection boxes, Linda said they had a nice-sized donation from the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Hy-Vee also had a round-up with funds going back to the toy drive program and other businesses and organizations donated boxes of toys.

The toys were collected and volunteers were busy over the weekend sorting the toys onto tables by age and gender at the Perry Elks Lodge. Volunteers then filled bags with toys using the application forms on Monday and Tuesday. Fellow organizer John Andorf said the sorting and bagging process goes smoothly as many of the volunteers have been helping for several years.

“We’re fortunate to have volunteers who help every year. We have a lot of dedicated people,” he said.

Volunteers Bob and Betty Hunt were busy hunting through the toys stacked on the tables to help find items from one of the application wish lists. Betty has been volunteering for around four years while Bob has been helping around eight to nine years.

“You just get to give away a bunch of toys,” Betty said of what she enjoys about volunteering with the annual toy drive program.

“It’s a good feeling to help people that are in need,” Bob added.

“You can give them smiles, you know you’re doing something that a kid wouldn’t normally get to see,” Betty said.

The toys will be distributed to families on Thursday and Friday. Families will also be able to put their name in to win larger items like a bicycle in addition to their bags of toys.

While the toy drive is currently serving around 250 Perry children, Linda said circumstances may change and families may need toys after this week's distribution. She added that they will work to still fill wish list items for families who qualified through New Opportunities.

“We just have to thank (the community) for their generosity because people will say ‘oh, is it too late?’ It’s never too late, we’ll take money or toys anytime because if we can’t use it right now, we can use it a little bit later” or roll it over to next year, Linda said.

For more information on donating to the annual toy drive, contact the Andorfs at 515-465-5803.