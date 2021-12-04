Perry Fine Arts Series continues with New Horizons Band on Dec. 12

COURTESY OF PERRY FINE ARTS COMMITTEE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting New Horizons Band at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Perry High School's Performing Arts Center located at 1200 18th St., Perry.

The New Horizons Band in Des Moines is part of an international organization with most of the bands located in the U.S. and Canada. There are six New Horizon bands in Iowa located in the larger communities in Iowa. The members of the band are mostly senior citizens who are amateur musicians. Some learned to play instruments when they were in school and others have learned as adults. They practice once a week and are directed by Ron Reekman, a former instrumental music teacher in the public schools. They play a variety of musical styles--all instrumental.

A quote from their Facebook page said “We are a dedicated and enthusiastic group of seniors that enjoy getting together and making music. We present concerts in our community at such places as retirement homes, nursing homes, city malls and various other places as opportunities arise.”

The Perry Fine Arts Committee encourages residents to enjoy an afternoon of instrumental music on Dec. 12.

Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible and air conditioned.