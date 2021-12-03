Woodward Public Library to hold annual silent auction Dec. 4-11

COURTESY OF WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Woodward Public Library will hold its annual silent auction Dec. 4-11. This year the auction will be gift baskets. The local businesses will be donating cash or items for the baskets that represent their business for the baskets. Donated cash will be used to purchase items to help fill the gift baskets.

The gift baskets will be on display in the library until Dec. 11. Silent bid sheets will be available for patrons to stop at the library and bid on the gift baskets. The bidding will conclude at 12 p.m. on Dec. 11, at which time the winners will be notified and can come in to purchase and pick up their basket.

In conjunction with the gift baskets, the Woodward Public Library will also have a Cookie/Candy Walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11. Come in and purchase your Christmas treats.