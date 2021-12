COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

St. Patrick School recently honored the November Shining Knights. The selected students were recognized by their teachers for being models of faithfulness.

The November Shining Knights include Aneleya Lepe-Godoy, Camila Garcia, Emiliano Recinos, Tiernee Cromwell, Ray Hughes, Tommy Splendore, Brandon Carrillo, Christopher Carrillo, Carlos Monzon, Andrea Perla and Brody Vail.