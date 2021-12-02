Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Christmas Pajama Party

5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Ave, Perry.

Join the Heartland Church of Christ for a Christmas movie PJ Party on Friday, Dec. 3. The event will include dinner, watching Christmas movies, doing crafts, singing carols and having snacks. This is a great time for Mom and Dad to get some some Christmas shopping done.

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Dec. 4-5 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are again sponsoring free Christmas movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. This week's movie will be "Elf" (2003) and shows will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served.

Santa at McCreary Center

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at McCreary Center.

Santa will be at the McCreary Center from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Come and get your picture taken with Santa. This event is free and open to all ages.

Perry iJAG Cookie Walk

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Perry High School Commons.

Perry iJAG will host its 8th annual Cookie Walk from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Perry High School Commons. Cookies, candy, bread and special holiday treats made by local bakers will be available to purchase for $12/pound. All proceeds will go to support the iJAG classes at Perry High School with service projects and class activities. For more information, contact Tina Lutterman or Stacey Walton at 515-465-3503.

Woodward-Granger Community Holiday Shopping Event

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Woodward-Granger Elementary Cafeteria.

Woodward-Granger Community School District is hosting its second annual holiday community shopping event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. All items are free, including new and gently used kids winter clothing, new school and office supplies, non-perishable food items and new full size personal care items

Woodward Public Library Fundraiser

Dec. 4 through 12 p.m. Dec. 11 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library will hold a gift basket auction from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11. The gift baskets, made up of donations from Woodward businesses and organizations, will be on display and auctioned at the library. The library will also hold a Christmas Cookies/Candy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. All proceeds will go towards a 3-D printer for the library’s maker space.

Celebrating Christmas Cheer

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Minburn.

The Minburn Public Library will host Celebrating Christmas Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Jingle Bell store will be open in the Legion Hall from 4-5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, allows kids to pick out free items for loved ones. Free coffee and cider will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the food stand. At 5 p.m., Christmas carols will be sung and goodie bags and books will be handed out to the children after the Meek Park Nativity Scene is lit. The books and goodie bags are donated by the Legion Auxiliary.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Woodward.

The Holiday Tree Lighting event returns on Dec. 4 in Woodward. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and W. 3rd Street and the mayor will light the Christmas tree. There will be free hot chocolate, apple cider, games and crafts from 5-8 p.m.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Hotel Pattee.

Atelier at 1109 is moving its Artists in the Courtyard Art Show, featuring local and statewide artists, indoors on Saturday, Dec. 11. Attendees are invited to visit the Hotel Pattee, chat with artists about their craft and snag some unique art pieces, last minute gifts and holiday art. The event will feature artist demonstrations and tutorials, kids activities and more. Attendees are also invited to find additional art at the downtown galleries and to shop at the downtown businesses.

Perry Fine Arts presents New Horizons Band

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting New Horizons Band at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The New Horizons Band in Des Moines is part of an international organization with most of the bands located in the U.S. and Canada. There are six New Horizon bands in Iowa located in the larger communities in Iowa. The members of the band are mostly senior citizens who are amateur musicians. They are directed by Ron Reekman, a former instrumental music teacher in the public schools. The Perry Fine Arts Committee encourages residents to enjoy an afternoon of instrumental music on Dec. 12. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible and air conditioned.

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18 in Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and RRWA for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year, local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. Participants usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. Registration is required by emailing mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov or by calling Mike at 515-465-3577.

