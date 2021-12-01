Perry Public Library announces December programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Winter Reading Programs Begin – Dec. 1

It’s time to register for the Perry Public Library Winter Reading Programs. Programs are available for adults, teens and children of all ages. Read books, earn incentive prizes, enter monthly drawings and earn chances for grand prize drawings, all while reading some great books. Registration begins Dec. 1, and programs run through February 2022. The winter reading theme is “Just like summer, only cooler.”

Festival of Trees Itty Bitty Book Hunt and Coloring Contest – Dec. 1

Perry Public Library will participate in the 2021 Festival of Trees with two family-friendly activities. A Coloring Contest for three age groups (0-6/6-18/Adult) will be offered Dec. 1-19, with a prize of $25 in Perry Bucks for each age group. Pick up a coloring page at the library and submit your entry before Dec. 20, using your choice of crayons, pencils, markers or paints. Entries are limited to one per person, and they will be judged on creativity, skill and appeal. The library is also hiding tiny books on Festival trees for seekers to spy with the Itty Bitty Book Hunt. Participants may pick up an Itty Bitty Book Hunt entry at the library and look for six Itty Bitty Books hanging on six different Festival trees. Find at least three of the books and submit your entry by 5 p.m., Dec. 23 to enter a drawing for $25 in Perry Bucks. One entry per person.

Saturday Storytimes– Dec. 4, 18

Perry Public Library will offer two Saturday Storytimes this December, from 10:15 to 11 a.m., Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 18. Children ages two to five and their families/caregivers are invited to meet in the library Community Room on Dec. 4 with Suzanne Kestel, Sulema Lopez and Kayla Rothmeyer for age appropriate stories, songs, games and a simple craft. On Dec. 18, the Storytime will be a bilingual event, with Sulema Lopez. Saturday Storytimes are free, and no registration is needed. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Chess for Everyone: Beginners and Beyond – Dec. 15

Everyone is invited to attend a free program at Perry Public Library called Chess for Everyone: Beginners and Beyond, at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the library Community Room. Meet presenter and Chess player David Oliveira, who will introduce us to the game: the board, the basics and the pieces. Watch demonstrations, enjoy refreshments and hear about an opportunity to learn the game or improve your skills at a weekly series or meet socially to play with other enthusiasts. Whether a beginner, a novice, or a seasoned player, this series is for you. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Los Posadas 2021 – Dec. 16

Perry Public Library will participate in the 2021 Los Posadas, a popular multi-cultural tradition for the Perry Community. The event starts at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at the First Christian Church, with an ecumenical service. Following the service is the traditional procession, ending at the United Methodist Church, where dinner will be served (free-will offerings accepted). The library is sponsoring storyteller Marlú Abarca and a craft for the after-dinner entertainment. Everyone is invited to join in this family-friendly holiday event.

Indoor Farmers Market– Dec. 18

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce Indoor Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. Don’t miss this last of the fall season market. A variety of seasonal produce, baked goods and handcrafted items will be available for purchase directly from venders. Questions about the Indoor Farmers Market are directed to the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce: 515-465-4601.

Monthly Book Club Meeting – Dec. 21

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will hold their regular meeting at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the Perry Public Library Community Room. The group will pick the 2022 discussion titles. The group will also participate in a discussion of "Educated" by Rita Westover with students at Perry High School, at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 17 (by registration only). Anyone interested in joining the Monthly Book Club may call discussion leader Mary Murphy for more information: 515-465-3569.

Closed for Christmas Holiday – Dec. 24, 25

Perry Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas Holiday.

Craft Club Meeting – Dec. 27

The Perry Public Library Craft Club event will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27. The featured craft is a customizable Decoupage Journal. Join Hunter Martin in the library Community Room and personalize your journal with a choice of decorative papers (supplied), or bring your own fabric scraps and special ornaments. Designate your choice of word or short phrase for the cover at registration, i.e.: Recipes, Travel Journal, New Year’s Resolutions, etc. Please note that you should bring your own scissors. Registration and a $5 materials fee are required by Monday, Dec. 20. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Closed for New Year’s Holiday – Dec. 31/Jan. 1

Perry Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Holiday.