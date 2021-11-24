Volunteers are needed for Community Christmas Dinner

COURTESY OF COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER COMMITTEE
Special to the Chief
Volunteers get ready to serve the annual Christmas dinner.

At this time the Community Christmas Dinner Committee is planning to hold an in-person dinner this year.  There will be a few small changes to help ensure the safety of the guests.

 The event will be held at the Perry Elks Lodge on Dec. 25. Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the building except when seated at their table. Tables will be spaced out as individual tables seating 4, 6 and 8 persons.

 Volunteers assisting with the dinner will be required to wear masks at all times. The committee asks that those volunteering be vaccinated persons. Persons wishing to volunteer can select the 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12 to 2:30 shift and do so by calling Deb at 465-3740. The committee will also need volunteers to help peel potatoes at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Serving will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In past years, the committee has been inundated with guests at the very beginning of the service period. This year, the committee asks that those who can, come a little later to allow us to better keep the crowd spaced out.

The committee encourages anyone who is uncomfortable with in-person dining to take advantage of our delivery service or carryout pickup.  Those can be arranged by calling Deb at 465-3740 or Larry at 360-4803 after Dec. 20.

Donations of candy or cookies will be accepted for goodie bags for our guests and can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 or from 8-11 a.m. on Dec. 25. 

Anyone with questions can contact Deb Miller, 515-979-5933 or Larry Meacham, 515-360-4803.