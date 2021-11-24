Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Lighted Holiday Parade

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 in downtown Perry.

The 2021 Lighted Parade in downtown Perry will be held on Friday, Nov. 26. The Perry Chamber of Commerce invites the Perry community to participate in this celebration as an official kick-off to the holiday season. Businesses, community organizations and jolly community members are encouraged to create lighted floats to join the parade. A number of stores will be open late that night, but all downtown lights will go dark at 7 p.m. in anticipation of the Lighted Parade. Line-up begins at 6 p.m. at 2nd and Otley and there are prizes for best, biggest and brightest lighted parade floats. Please, no tossing candy for safety reasons (walkers can hand candy out). Starting at the corner of 2nd and Otley (by Oasis Market) the parade will first head east on Otley to 3rd Street (by Fareway) and then will head north on 3rd to Pattee, turning left and left again to head then head south on 2nd Street through downtown. After the parade, visit with Santa at Hotel Pattee.

Tinsel Trot

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Raccoon Valley Bank, 1202 2nd St., Perry.

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. at Raccoon Valley Bank. The event will also include a photo op with Santa and the Bluejay mascot. Prizes will be awarded for most festive adult and student. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Paper registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is open.

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Nov. 27-28 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are again sponsoring free Christmas movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. This week's show will be "A Christmas Story" and shows will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served.

Santa at McCreary Center

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at McCreary Center.

Santa will be at the McCreary Center from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Come and get your picture taken with Santa. This event is free and open to all ages.

Woodward Public Library Fundraiser

Dec. 4 through 12 p.m. Dec. 11 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library will hold a gift basket auction from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11. The gift baskets, made up of donations from Woodward businesses and organizations, will be on display and auctioned at the library. The library will also hold a Christmas Cookies/Candy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. All proceeds will go towards a 3-D printer for the library’s maker space.

Celebrating Christmas Cheer

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Minburn.

The Minburn Public Library will host Celebrating Christmas Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Jingle Bell store will be open in the Legion Hall from 4-5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, allows kids to pick out free items for loved ones. Free coffee and cider will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the food stand. At 5 p.m., Christmas carols will be sung and goodie bags and books will be handed out to the children after the Meek Park Nativity Scene is lit. The books and goodie bags are donated by the Legion Auxiliary.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Woodward.

The Holiday Tree Lighting event returns on Dec. 4 in Woodward. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and W. 3rd Street and the mayor will light the Christmas tree. There will be free hot chocolate, apple cider, games and crafts from 5-8 p.m.

Annual Toy Drive

Toys to be collected through Dec. 2 with distribution Dec. 9-10.

Boxes have been set out to collect toys for the annual toy drive. Boxes are located at Ben's Five and Dime, Perry Perk, Percival Scientific, Van Wall Equipment, Orschelen, Dollar General and both Circle K locations. Toys will be collected through Dec. 2 and distributed to Perry-area youth on Dec. 9-10. Applications are available at New Opportunities. Cash donations will also be accepted and checks should be made out to New Opportunities. Call 465-5803 for donation pick-up.

Human Needs Grants

St. Martin's Episcopal Church will award Human Needs Grants in December 2021. Qualified groups intending to apply should request a copy of grant criteria from St. Martin's Church, P.O. Box 486, Perry, IA 50220, phone 515-465-3486 or email ( stmartinsepiscopalchurch@yahoo.com). Grant requests must be received in the church on or before Dec. 3, 2021.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.