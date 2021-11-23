Perry Chamber of Commerce Foundation Rural Educator Program to receive 100+ funds

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

Special to the Chief

The 2021 4th Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held at La Poste on Monday, Nov. 22.

Following the presentation of three projects, members selected the Perry Chamber of Commerce Foundation Rural Educator Program. Members pledged $7,200 to the program, which is designed to recruit and retain teachers.

Members should make checks payable to Perry Chamber Foundation (Memo Line: "100+ -Rural Education Program). Checks may be submitted to Finneseth, Dalen, & Powell PLC - 1401 Willis Avenue Perry, IA (East side mailbox) or mailed to P.O. Box 487 Perry, IA 50220.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 24 meetings, the group has pledged $169,400 to 24 local nonprofit projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact the community.

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Only members may attend and present.

New members are welcome.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).

The 1st quarter 2022 100+ People for Perry Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.