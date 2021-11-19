City of Perry sets Thanksgiving hours, garbage changes

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Please note: Members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room at the McCreary Community Building.

Residential garbage routes scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 25 will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24. There will be no change to the Friday residential garbage routes.

Remaining yard waste collection dates for 2021 include:

Nov. 24: No Yard Waste Pickup

Dec. 1: North Side of Willis Avenue

Dec. 8: South Side of Willis Avenue

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.