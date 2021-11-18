Lighted Holiday Parade set to return Nov. 26 in Perry

The annual Lighted Holiday Parade will be back in Perry on Nov. 26 after the event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“Keeping the tradition alive is really the biggest part of it and I'm just really happy to see it come back,” Perry Chamber Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said of the parade as it helps kick off the holiday season after Thanksgiving.

The parade was canceled last year after new gathering restrictions came down from Gov. Kim Reynolds. Pasutti said the chamber shifted from the parade to a lighted decorations contest through town. While the parade is back in 2021, the chamber is also helping coordinate the Festival of Trees 2021—Reshuffled. Spots are still available for those looking to decorate trees. Contact the chamber for more information.

More:Letter to the editor: Festival of Trees organizers seek participants for reshuffled 2021 event

The Lighted Holiday Parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Floats and vehicles will start lining up at 6 p.m. at 2nd and Otley by the Oasis Market.

No pre-registration is required and there is no cost to participate in the parade. Pasutti said organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to enter. Prizes will be awarded to the top floats.

Pasutti reminds those participating in the parade that candy should not be thrown from floats as a safety precaution. Walkers may hand out items along the parade route.

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m. and will travel from Otley to 3rd before going down 3rd, turning at Pattee and then traveling down 2nd Street toward Willis.

While plans are still being finalized for activities following the parade, Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids.

Santa, who normally visits La Poste after the lighted parade, will instead be located at the Hotel Pattee. Jenny Eklund said the hotel will be decorated for the holiday, Santa will be available for visits and cookies will be handed out to the kids. She hopes to also have Christmas carolers.

For more information about participating in the parade, or the Festival of Trees, contact the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601.

“The biggest thing is bringing back that tradition of the lighted parade and encouraging people to create floats and come out and enjoy it,” Pasutti said. “It’s just a fun kick-off to the holiday season officially. The lights go dim and then you have the lighted parade and then the very next day is Small Business Saturday.”