Happenings in and around Perry

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

National Storywalk Week

10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Wiese Park shelter house.

Celebrate 2021 National Storywalk Week with Perry Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 20. Meet at Wiese Park shelter house at 10:15 a.m., and walk the Storywalk path reading "Todos A Comer!" by Dr. Maria Alma Gonzalez Perez, depicted in both English and Spanish. Children will receive a take home craft and Harvest Trail Mix snack to enjoy. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave., Perry.

Fall Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Fall Season of the Perry Farmers Market continues and just in time to stock up before Thanksgiving. By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of Fall Markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. This month's vendors include Geneen Tibben, Janice Patrick, Connie Metzler, Carrie Cavanaugh and Fred and Pam Pruitt.

Soup and Pie Auction

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Washington Township School, intersection of blacktops P58 and 210th.

The Washington Township School will hold a soup supper and pie auction from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the pie auction starting about 6:15. The menu includes chili, potato and vegetable soup, bars and a drink. A free-will donation will be taken.

Woodward Lions Club Breakfast Fundraiser

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Lions Club will hold breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until sold-out, on Nov. 21. The breakfast will be available to go or eat in. The menu includes French toast, sausage patty, scrambled eggs (optional), juice, milk or coffee. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under and free for ages three and under. Proceeds will go toward scholarships and other events. The Woodward Lions Club gave $800 in scholarships seniors last year, provided community services and hosted Easter, Halloween and Christmas community events. To order take out meals, call 515-422-1627.

Lighted Holiday Parade

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 in downtown Perry.

The 2021 Lighted Parade in downtown Perry will be held on Friday, Nov. 26. The Perry Chamber of Commerce invites the Perry community to participate in this celebration as an official kick-off to the holiday season. Businesses, community organizations and jolly community members are encouraged to create lighted floats to join the parade. A number of stores will be open late that night, but all downtown lights will go dark at 7 p.m. in anticipation of the Lighted Parade. Line-up begins at 6 p.m. at 2nd and Otley and there are prizes for best, biggest and brightest lighted parade floats. Please, no tossing candy for safety reasons (walkers can hand candy out). Details yet to come for additional activities after the parade.

Tinsel Trot

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Raccoon Valley Bank, 1202 2nd St., Perry.

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. at Raccoon Valley Bank. The event will also include a photo op with Santa and the Bluejay mascot. Prizes will be awarded for most festive adult and student. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Paper registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is open.

Celebrating Christmas Cheer

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Minburn.

The Minburn Public Library will host Celebrating Christmas Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Jingle Bell store will be open in the Legion Hall from 4-5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, allows kids to pick out free items for loved ones. Free coffee and cider will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the food stand. At 5 p.m., Christmas carols will be sung and goodie bags and books will be handed out to the children after the Meek Park Nativity Scene is lit. The books and goodie bags are donated by the Legion Auxiliary.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Woodward.

The Holiday Tree Lighting event returns on Dec. 4 in Woodward. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and W. 3rd Street and the mayor will light the Christmas tree. There will be free hot chocolate, apple cider, games and crafts from 5-8 p.m.

Annual Toy Drive

Toys to be collected through Dec. 2 with distribution Dec. 9-10.

Boxes have been set out to collect toys for the annual toy drive. Boxes are located at Ben's Five and Dime, Perry Perk, Percival Scientific, Van Wall Equipment, Orschelen, Dollar General and both Circle K locations. Toys will be collected through Dec. 2 and distributed to Perry-area youth on Dec. 9-10. Applications are available at New Opportunities. Cash donations will also be accepted and checks should be made out to New Opportunities. Call 465-5803 for donation pick-up.

Human Needs Grants

St. Martin's Episcopal Church will award Human Needs Grants in December 2021. Qualified groups intending to apply should request a copy of grant criteria from St. Martin's Church, P.O.Box 486, Perry, IA 50220, phone 515-465-3486 or email ( stmartinsepiscopalchurch@yahoo.com). Grant requests must be received in the church on or before Dec. 3, 2021.

Civil Servant of the Year Award

The Perry Rotary Club is accepting nominations for its Civil Servant of the Year for 2021. Individuals who work or volunteer in the following areas are eligible for this award: Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Ambulance Squad, Emergency Services, Health Care, Human Services, Community Services or Other. Nomination forms are available in the Perry Public Library and in the McCreary Community Building. All nomination forms must be submitted to the Perry Public Library by 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

